JNUSU demands students union polls, calls for university strike on Jan 30

New Delhi, Jan 23 (PTI) The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students Union (JNUSU) on Tuesday called for a 'university strike' on January 30 demanding to notify the students union elections at the earliest.

The students union submitted a fresh memorandum to Vice-Chancellor Santishree D Pandit to conduct the JNUSU elections and revoke the CPO manual and disciplinary action against the students.

"Despite repeated representations to your office regarding -- JNUSU elections and revocation of the CPO manual and proctorial inquiries -- there has been no written communication or response to the same," the letter submitted to the VC read.

Earlier, the students body had written to the vice-chancellor on January 15 and to the dean of students on January 17.