Kejriwal eating mangoes, aloo poori despite type 2 diabetes to make grounds for medical bail, ED tells court

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, arrested in the excise scam case, is eating food high in sugar like mangoes and sweets every day despite having type 2 diabetes to create grounds for medical bail, the ED claimed before a court here on Thursday.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) made the claim before special judge for CBI and ED cases, Kaveri Baweja, who directed the Tihar jail authorities to file a report in the matter, including Kejriwal's diet chart.