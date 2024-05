Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has filed a petition in the Supreme Court, seeking an extension of his interim bail by 7 days, news agency ANI reported.

According to the Aam Aadmi Party, Kejriwal has to undergo PET-CT scan and other tests and has asked for 7 days to get them done.

He was granted bail by the apex court, on May 10, in the Delhi excise policy case till June 1.