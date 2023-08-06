L-G Saxena grants sanction to prosecute six in case related to Delhi riots

The FIR in the case was lodged on March 1, 2020, at the Dayal Pur police station against Mohd Firoz, Chand Mohd, Rais Khan, Md Junaid, Irshad and Akil Ahmed for the commission of offences punishable under section 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence) and 505 (statements conducing to public mischief) of the Indian Penal Code.