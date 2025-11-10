Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

Land-for-job scam: Delhi court defers order on framing of charges against Lalu Prasad, others to Dec 4

Special CBI Judge Vishal Gogne was hearing the case filed by the agency against Lalu Yadav and others over their alleged involvement in the case.
Last Updated : 10 November 2025, 08:47 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 November 2025, 08:47 IST
India NewsscamLalu Prasad YadavDelhi court

Follow us on :

Follow Us