<p>New Delhi: A lawyer who almost <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/shoe-attack-on-cji-no-place-for-reprehensible-acts-in-our-society-pm-modi-kharge-sonia-gandhi-condemn-incident-3754699">hurled a shoe at former Chief Justice of India B R Gavai</a> was allegedly attacked inside Karkardooma district court premises on Tuesday, sources said.</p>.<p>A video of the attack, purported to have been launched over an auto fare, made rounds on social media.</p>.<p>The video showed a group attacking 71-year-old Rakesh Kishore with a slipper, while the lawyer defended himself.</p>.<p>The clip also showed the lawyer asking the attacker why he was beating him and then shouting several times, "Sanatan Dharm ki jai ho." </p><p>More than one advocate confirmed that the attack happened inside the district court premises.</p>.'Forgotten chapter': CJI B R Gavai breaks silence on attempted shoe attack in Supreme Court.<p>"There was a huge ruckus. We rushed to the spot on hearing the commotion," an advocate said on the condition of anonymity.</p>.<p>Another advocate said the identity of the assailants and the motive for the incident were not known.</p>.<p>On October 6, Rakesh Kishore approached the dais when a bench led by the ex-CJI was hearing the mentioning of cases by lawyers, removed his shoe, and tried to throw it at the judge.</p>.<p>Alert security personnel present inside the courtroom intervened and prevented the attack. The lawyer was swiftly escorted out of the court.</p>.<p>Later, the SC refused to initiate contempt action against him. </p>