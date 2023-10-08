Magistrate not precluded to see if defamation complaint fell under exception: SC

"What the law imposes on the magistrate as a requirement is that he is bound to consider only such of the materials that are brought before him in terms of Sections 200 and 202 CrPC as well as any applicable provision of a statute, and what is imposed as a restriction by law on him is that he is precluded from considering any material not brought on the record in a manner permitted by the legal process," the court said.

The court said if the materials themselves disclosed a complete defence under any of the exceptions, nothing prevented the magistrate to check a frivolous complaint from triggering an unnecessary trial, since initiation of prosecution is a serious matter.

"It would be the duty of the magistrate to prevent false and frivolous complaints eating up precious judicial time. If the complaint warrants dismissal, the magistrate is statutorily mandated to record his brief reasons," the bench said.

Similarly, when a plea is filed for quashing such complaints under Section 482 of the CrPC, the bench said, "The High Courts can go no further and enlarge the scope of inquiry if the accused seeks to rely on materials which were not there before the magistrate. This is based on the simple proposition that what the magistrate could not do, the High Courts may not do."