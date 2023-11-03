JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

Man arrested for selling obscene images of Hindu goddesses online

The DCW issued the notice after it received a complaint regarding the objectionable pictures being sold on the internet.
Last Updated 03 November 2023, 07:16 IST

Follow Us

New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Friday arrested a man for allegedly abusing and disrespecting Hindu gods and goddesses by selling their obscene images online.

A case under section 295 of the Indian Penal Code and 67A of the Information Technology Act was registered by the IFSO unit of Delhi Police's Special Cell after it got a complaint from the Delhi Commission for Women last week.

The DCW issued the notice after it received a complaint regarding the objectionable pictures being sold on the internet.

An official said one person is arrested and a few more are yet to be apprehended.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 03 November 2023, 07:16 IST)
India NewsDelhiCrimeTrending

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT