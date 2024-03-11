Man dies after falling into 40-foot borewell in Delhi, DJB asked to carry out probe

New Delhi: The body of a man who fell into a 40-foot-deep borewell at a Delhi Jal Board (DJB) sewage treatment plant here was pulled out after a nearly 14-hour-long operation carried out by teams of NDRF and Delhi Fire Services, police said.

The victim is yet to be identified, they said.

Information about the man falling into the borewell at the DJB plant in west Delhi's Keshopur Mandi area was received around 1 am. The rescue efforts were led by teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the Delhi Fire Services (DFS), police said, adding the NDRF team arrived at 4 am.