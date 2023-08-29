Man heard saying 'Hindustan murdabad' on video surfaces online; Delhi Police to lodge FIR

Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi said, 'As regards to this social media post, we are taking suo motu cognizance. An FIR under section 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony) of the Indian Penal Code is being lodged at Kotwali police station and investigation is being taken up.' PTI NIT AQS