Man stabbed to death in Delhi, 19-year-old neighbour detained

Police said that Rana's neighbour, Ritikesh (19) has been detained and further legal action is being taken accordingly.
PTI
Last Updated : 29 September 2024, 19:30 IST

New Delhi: A 22-year-old man was stabbed to death in south Delhi's in Tigri area on Sunday, police said.

A PCR call about the incident was received at Tigri Police Station around 7.30 pm.

On reaching the spot, the police team rushed the victim to AIIMS Trauma Centre where he was declared brought dead, a senior police officer said.

The victim, Kamal Singh Rana, had multiple stab wounds, the police said.

Rana's neighbour, Ritikesh (19) has been detained and further legal action is being taken accordingly, they said.

Published 29 September 2024, 19:30 IST
India NewsDelhiCrimemurderstabbed

