NPRD claims inadequate medical care during imprisonment led to Saibaba's untimely death

Saibaba died at a state-run hospital in Hyderabad due to post-operative complications on Saturday, seven months after he was acquitted in a Maoist links case. He was 54.
PTI
Last Updated : 13 October 2024, 09:15 IST

Published 13 October 2024, 09:15 IST
India NewsDelhiDelhi UniversityDisability

