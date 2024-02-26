Privileges are not above law: Delhi customs on Kashmiri journalist's viral video on bag checking

What i said in London about India: I am FREE AND SAFE IN INDIA

How i was welcomed back to India 🤣🤐:

Madam scan your bag, open your bag, why you have louis vuitton shopping bags? Did you pay for them? Where are the bills???? 🤣

What Londeners think of me: INDIAN MEDIA WARRIOR… pic.twitter.com/ANIhhLoQJ3