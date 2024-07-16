PUC centres in Delhi remain shut for second day amid strike by petrol dealers over fee hike

New Delhi: PUC centres at petrol pumps in Delhi remained shut for the second consecutive day on Tuesday as part of a strike by petrol dealers to express dissatisfaction over the proposed hike in the pollution certificate charges.

The call for the indefinite strike was given by the Delhi Petrol Dealers' Association (DPDA).

On July 11, the Delhi government increased the pollution under control (PUC) certificate charges for petrol, CNG and diesel vehicles after a gap of about 13 years. The hike ranges between Rs 20 and Rs 40.

The new rates will be effective as soon as the Delhi government notifies them, Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot had said earlier.