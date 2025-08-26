Woman’s wristwatch stolen during security check at Bengaluru Airport

<p>Bengaluru: A woman’s wristwatch was allegedly stolen during a security check at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in Bengaluru on August 15.</p>.<p>The airport police have registered a case under BNS Section 303 (theft).</p><p>The FIR stated that Neha Kushwah, who was travelling to Gwalior, placed her Titan wristwatch, worth around Rs 10,000, in a tray at Terminal 2 around 8.30 am.</p><p>After passing security, Neha, a private firm employee, found it missing and alerted the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) before continuing her journey.</p>.Ejipura flyover crack not major structural defect, says IISc Bengaluru report.<p>Days later, the CISF informed her that a passenger, identified as Usha Gangadhar, was suspected of being involved in the theft. Neha lodged a complaint with the airport police via email on August 24.</p><p>A probe is underway, the police said.</p>