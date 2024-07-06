Radha Mohan Das Agarwal is BJP in-charge for Karnataka

New Delhi: BJP national general secretary Radha Mohan Das Agarwal has been appointed party in-charge for Karnataka..
BJP Telangana leader Sudhakar Reddy will be co-in-charge in Karnataka.
The announcement came on Friday as BJP president J P Nadda approved the list of in-charges and co-in-charges of the state units.
Agarwal will replace senior BJP leader and General Secretary Arun Singh, who served as in-charge of Karnataka, for a long period. Reddy will replace Telangana leader D K Aruna as co-in-charge.
Four-time MLA from Gorakhpur (Urban) Assembly seat in Uttar Pradesh, Agarwal is also sitting Rajya Sabha member from the BJP.
A doctor by profession, Agarwal along with Reddy, have been given the responsibility of Karnataka BJP election in-charge for the 2024 Lok Sabha election.
Being election in-charge, Agarwal succeeded in containing rebellion within the party during the last Lok Sabha polls by travelling across the state and meeting the rebel leaders.
Sudhakar Reddy, a former MLC, belongs to Khammam district.
He served as the national co-in charge of the party for Tamil Nadu earlier.
Published 06 July 2024, 00:02 IST