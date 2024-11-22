Home
Udhayanidhi's Sanatan Dharma remark: Supreme Court defers hearing of plea from minister till February 2025

The bench also added that the interim order granting the politician exemption from appearing physically before trial courts would continue till further orders.
PTI
Last Updated : 22 November 2024, 09:01 IST

Published 22 November 2024, 09:01 IST
India News Supreme Court Sanatan Dharma Udhayanidhi Stalin

