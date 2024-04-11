Sharpshooter of Lawrence Bishnoi gang held in Delhi

New Delhi: A 20-year-old alleged sharpshooter of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang was arrested from the outskirts of Delhi, police said on Thursday.

Satender Kumar, a native of Uttar Pradesh’s Sitapur district, was involved in a recent firing incident in the city’s Moti Nagar area last month.

On Monday, we got a tip-off about Kumar and apprehended him during a raid, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outernorth) R K Singh said.

He disclosed that he came in touch with one of the gang members of Lawrance Bishnoi-Kala Rana-Kapil Mann gang in September 2023.