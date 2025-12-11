Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

Shift Parliament sessions out of polluted Delhi, BJD MP urges government

Mangaraj suggested several cities with cleaner air and adequate infrastructure as potential alternatives, including Bhubaneswar, Hyderabad, Gandhinagar, Bengaluru, Goa, and Dehradun.
Last Updated : 11 December 2025, 08:52 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 December 2025, 08:52 IST
India NewsDelhiBJDParliamanet

Follow us on :

Follow Us