Siddaramaiah spreading ‘falsehood’ on projects: Jal Shakti Minister Shekhawat

New Delhi: Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Monday hit out at Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for spreading falsehood and misinformation with regard to various irrigation projects, including Mekedatu.
The minister was reacting to Siddaramaiah’s statement on Saturday that the Narendra Modi-led union government had not addressed Karnataka’s water issues despite scanty rainfall.
Alleging that the Centre’s approval was pending for projects like Mekedatu and Mahadayi, Siddaramaiah had said, “Do you want to inflict more thirst on Kannadigas, dear Prime Minister?”
The CM has been running a campaign on X with hashtag #WhyNoLoveForKarnataka? and #AnswerMadiModi.
“We know it is tradition for Congress to spread false rumour & misinformation. But it isn’t becoming of a CM to wreak havoc in people’s lives by doing so,” Shekhawat said in a post on X.
On Mekedatu, the minister said a discussion on the detailed project report was included as an agenda item during meetings of the Cauvery Water Management Authority. However, the discussion could not take place due to lack of consensus among the states concerned, he added.
The DPRs of Kalasa-Banduri Nala project have already been approved by the Central Water Commission with certain conditions and the same has been communicated to the government of Karnataka, Shekhawat said.
“Of the five projects from Karnataka prioritised under the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana - accelerated irrigation benefits programme - during 2017-17, three stand completed,” the minister said.
“Two are ongoing and Rs 1,190.05 crore of the Rs 1,238.30 crore of central assistance has been released till date,” he said.
Shekhawat said, under the Atal Bhujal Yojana, Karnataka has already received Rs 629.54 crore from the Centre, but spent only Rs 274.05 crore as on October 28.