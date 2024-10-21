Sonam Wangchuk, others end hunger strike after Centre assures of meeting with Ladakh groups on Dec 3

<p>New Delhi: Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk on Monday ended his fast along with others, after the home ministry assured them that the talks on Ladakh's demands will be resumed in December.</p><p>Join Secretary, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, Prashant Lokhande met the activists, who have been sitting on an indefinite fast at Delhi's Ladakh Bhawan since October 6, and handed them a letter from the home ministry.</p>.<p>The letter said the high-powered committee of the ministry, which was holding talks with representatives from Ladakh, will hold the next meeting on December 3.</p><p>Following this, Wangchuk and his supporters decided to break their fast.</p>