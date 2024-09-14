Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

SpiceJet cancels Delhi-Darbhanga flight; passengers protest at airport

In a statement, an airline spokesperson said its flight SG 495 from Delhi to Darbhanga was cancelled due to unforeseen operational reasons and apologised for the inconvenience caused to the passengers.
PTI
Last Updated : 14 September 2024, 17:09 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

New Delhi: SpiceJet on Saturday cancelled its flight from the national capital to Darbhanga, triggering protests by passengers at the Delhi airport.

A video of passengers protesting and shouting slogans at the airport was shared on social media.

In a statement, an airline spokesperson said its flight SG 495 from Delhi to Darbhanga was cancelled due to unforeseen operational reasons and apologised for the inconvenience caused to the passengers.

The airline has offered passengers the option of a full refund or alternative flight arrangements to Darbhanga on the following day.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 14 September 2024, 17:09 IST
India NewsDelhiAviationSpicejetTrending

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT