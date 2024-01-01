Stage-III of GRAP anti-pollution measures revoked in Delhi-NCR as air quality improves

According to the forecast, the AQI of Delhi has been progressively improving and has been recorded as 346 at 4:O0 PM which is about 55 AQI points below the threshold for invoking the GRAP Stage-III actions (Delhi AQI 401-450) and there is a likelihood of sustaining the improvement in AQI.