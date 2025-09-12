<p>New Delhi: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=supreme%20court">Supreme Court</a> on Thursday raised pointed questions over the selective imposition of the firecracker ban in the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Delhi-NCR">Delhi-NCR</a> region, saying if clean air was a right for "elite" residents of the national capital, the same must extend to citizens across the country.</p>.<p>“If cities in NCR are entitled for clean air, why not people of other cities?...Whatever policy has to be there, it has to be on a pan-India basis. We cannot have a policy just for Delhi because they are elite citizens of the country.</p>.Plea to stay removal of stray dogs from Delhi-NCR: Supreme Court to pronounce order on August 22.<p>“I was in Amritsar last winter and the pollution there was worse than in Delhi. If firecrackers are to be banned, they should be banned throughout the country,” the CJI observed.</p>.<p>Senior advocate Aparajita Singh, the amicus curiae, said, “The elites take care of themselves. They go out of Delhi when there’s pollution.”</p>.<p>The bench asked the Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati, appearing for the Centre, to get a detailed report on the issue from the Commission for Air Quality Management.</p>.<p>The law officer said the National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI) was examining the feasibility of “green crackers” to reduce pollution.</p>.<p>The counsel appearing for firecracker manufacturers suggested NEERI to prescribe permissible chemical compositions, which the industry would then incorporate in the design of crackers.</p>.<p>However, senior advocate K Parameshwar, representing some parties, expressed concern saying alongside the restrictions, authorities were also cancelling their existing licenses.</p>.<p>The bench remarked there would be status quo with regard to cancellation of fire crackers' licences by the authorities and posted the matter for September 22.</p>