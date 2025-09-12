Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

'Why is firecracker ban limited to Delhi-NCR': Supreme Court seeks pan-India policy

A bench comprising Chief Justice B R Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran was hearing pleas concerning regulation of firecrackers in the national capital region.
Last Updated : 12 September 2025, 11:01 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 September 2025, 11:01 IST
India NewsDelhi NCRSupreme CourtB R Gavai

Follow us on :

Follow Us