No religion promotes pollution: SC directs Delhi Police to form special cell ensuring ban on firecrackers

<p>The Supreme Court on Monday directed the Delhi Police Commissioner to form a special cell to ensure effective implementation of the ban on firecrackers, news agency <em>ANI</em> reported.</p><p>The top court said prima facie it is of the view that no religion promotes any activity which promotes pollution or compromises with health of people. </p><p>SC further directed the Delhi Police Commissioner to file a personal affidavit putting on record the steps taken by them to enforce firecrackers ban. </p><p>It also directed all NCR states to come up before it and inform about the steps taken by them to ensure pollution is being at minimal.</p>.<p><em>More details to follow....</em></p>