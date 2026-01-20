Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

Supreme Court missed crucial chance to test federalism in Article 370 case: Salman Khurshid

Khurshid argued that while the Constitution speaks of fraternity, equality and liberty, federalism has not always received the attention it deserves in judicial interpretation.
Last Updated : 20 January 2026, 05:00 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 January 2026, 05:00 IST
India NewsDelhiSupreme CourtSalman KhurshidIndian Constitution

Follow us on :

Follow Us