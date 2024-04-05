Supreme Court notice to UP over MLA Abbas Ansari's plea for nod to attend 'fatiha' for deceased father Mukhtar Ansari

Abbas Ansari, who is in judicial custody in connection with a criminal case, had moved the apex court seeking permission to attend the last rites of his father. On Friday, his counsel told a bench of Justices Surya Kant and Sandeep Mehta that his plea could not be listed before the court on time and now the funeral is over.