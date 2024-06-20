Home
Tillu Tajpuriya gang shooter arrested from Rohini

Sumit had jumped parole in a murder case registered at the Kanjhawla police station, and is also wanted in another murder case at the Alipur police station.
PTI
Last Updated : 20 June 2024, 07:41 IST
New Delhi: The Delhi Police has arrested an alleged sharpshooter of the Tillu Tajpuriya gang from Rohini following a brief encounter, officials said on Thursday.

"He was arrested after a brief shoot-out with the team of special staff of Rohini police," a senior police officer said.

Dreaded gangster Tillu Tajpuriya was beaten to death allegedly by members of rival gangs inside the Tihar Jail last year.

Published 20 June 2024, 07:41 IST
