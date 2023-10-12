Home
Homeindiadelhi

Tis Hazari firing: Court grants 7-hour custody parole for 2 days to accused

Last Updated 11 October 2023, 19:40 IST

A court on Wednesday granted seven hours of custody parole for two days each on humanitarian grounds to an accused arrested in connection with a firing incident in the Tis Hazari district court premises during a fight between lawyers.

A gun was fired in the Tis Hazari court premises on July 5 during a fight between two groups of lawyers, police said.

Metropolitan Magistrate Chatinder Singh was hearing the interim bail plea of accused Sandeep Sharma.

The plea filed by the accused's counsel, Sanjay Sharma, said his client had to perform the necessary rites after his mother's death.

"Since the matter is sensitive in nature and triable by the court of sessions, this court is not inclined to grant interim bail to the applicant or accused. However, in view of the facts and circumstances of the present application and on humanitarian grounds, the accused is granted custody parole of seven hours from 10 am to 5 pm on October 12 and October 13," the court said.

It directed the jail superintendent concerned to make necessary arrangements for taking the accused to his house and then bringing him back to jail on both days.

Taking note of the accused's prayer, the court also directed that the police officials accompanying the accused to his home be sent in civil dress.

(Published 11 October 2023, 19:40 IST)
India News Crime New Delhi

