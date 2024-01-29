Top 25 mantras shared by PM Modi during seventh edition of 'Pariksha Pe Charcha'

A mixed feeling of pride, nervousness and excitement filled students as they attended Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "Pariksha Pe Charcha" programme at the Bharat Mandapam here on Monday.

Around 2.26 crore students from across the country joined the programme either virtually or physically.

Among the happiest were those who got the chance to pose a question to the prime minister and take a tour of the Bharat Mandapam -- the venue specially built for diplomatic deliberations during the G20 summit.

"We are extremely happy to be able to meet our prime minister and seek his guidance on exams. It's a mixed feeling of pride, nervousness and excitement," one student from a group from Kendriya Vidyalayas told PTI.

Students and teachers expressed great pleasure and said it was a totally different experience to participate in the "Pariksha Pe Charcha" event here at the Bharat Mandapam.

Here are top 25 mantras shared by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during seventh edition of 'Pariksha pe Charcha' on Monday: