Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

Delhi Pollution: Toxic haze envelops capital, doctors warn of health risks for all

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi alleged that the BJP-led central government has been doing politics over the issue of pollution but has taken no step to check stubble burning
PTI
Last Updated : 18 November 2024, 10:53 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 November 2024, 10:53 IST
India NewsDelhiPollution

Follow us on :

Follow Us