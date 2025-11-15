<p>New Delhi: The Delhi Police has arrested two men in separate cases of cyber-fraud of duping victims of more than Rs 50 lakh through online investment scams, an official said on Saturday.</p>.<p>The accused have been identified as Sunil Kumar Reddy (44), an MBA graduate and business development executive from Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh, and Ayush Semwal (21), a B Com third-year student and call-centre employee from Gautam Buddh Nagar, Uttar Pradesh, he said.</p>.<p>They used camouflaged investment advisory platforms, fake incentive schemes and counterfeit crypto-trading interfaces to lure victims and siphon off their money.</p>.<p>The two arrests were made in separate cases registered under relevant sections of the BNS.</p>.<p>In the first case, a complainant reported being cheated of Rs 23.8 lakh on the pretext of stock market investment, police said.</p>.Delhi blast: Police on alert to trace red EcoSport car registered in name of Umar Nabi.<p>Sunil allegedly posed as an investment adviser and induced the victim to transfer funds through 15 RTGS and NEFT transactions into multiple accounts.</p>.<p>Police said all the identified bank accounts were frozen promptly and Rs 5 lakh was refunded to the complainant. After sustained efforts, Reddy was traced and arrested from Anantapur, they added.</p>.<p>In the second case, a private employee from Lucknow alleged he was duped of Rs 26.49 lakh after being promised online incentives and later pushed into investing in a bogus crypto trading platform.</p>.<p>Ayush was involved in moving the cheated funds through mule accounts, police said.</p>.<p>At least 18 "Layer-1" bank accounts were used to route and disguise the proceeds of the crime, police said, adding that all accounts linked to the operation were subsequently frozen.</p>.<p>During interrogation, Semwal allegedly confessed to selling several bank accounts to an associate in exchange for commissions, police said.</p>.<p>He was arrested from his workplace in Noida Sector-58 on November 8. Further investigation is underway, police said.</p>