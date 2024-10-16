Two injured in firing in outer Delhi, efforts on to nab accused

<p>New Delhi: A 19-year-old youth and his elder cousin were injured in a firing in outer <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/delhi">Delhi's </a>Bhalswa Dairy area, police said on Wednesday, adding that efforts are on to arrest three persons in connection with the case.</p>.<p>Naushad (19) and Asif (29) suffered gunshot injuries on their chest and leg, respectively, in the incident that took place in A block on Tuesday night, they said.</p>.BJP's 'honest' jibe at Karnataka CM: Vijayendra trains guns at Siddaramaiah again over MUDA, Valmiki probes.<p>The victims were admitted to the LNJP hospital here and their condition is now stated to be stable, they added.</p>.<p>Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer-North) Nidhin Valsan said the three accused have been identified as Shakeel, Vakeel and Prince, who were acquaintances of to the victims.</p>.<p>Valsan said one Naseer, another cousin of the victims, allegedly had an argument with Shakeel over some issue, after which the latter called his cousins -- Vakeel and Prince -- to join him. They also brought along a pistol, Valsan said.</p>.<p>The accused allegedly opened fire at Naseer but the gunshots hit Naushad and Asif, all of whom were standing on the balcony of their house, he said.</p>.<p>"Naushad received injuries in his chest and Asif suffered a bullet wound in his thigh," the officer said, adding that the all three accused fled the spot after the firing.</p>.<p>Police said teams have been formed to nab the accused and further probe into the matter is on. </p>