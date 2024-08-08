Home
Uddhav Thackeray meets Kejriwal's wife Sunita in Delhi

The former Maharashtra chief minister was accompanied by his son Aaditya Thackeray and senior party leader Sanjay Raut.
PTI
Last Updated : 08 August 2024, 11:32 IST

New Delhi: Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray visited Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's home on Thursday and met his wife Sunita Kejriwal.

The former Maharashtra chief minister was accompanied by his son Aaditya Thackeray and senior party leader Sanjay Raut.

AAP Rajya Sabha members Sanjay Singh and Raghav Chadha were also present during the meeting.

Kejriwal's AAP and the Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) are constituents of the opposition I.N.D.I.A. bloc.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) chief is in the national capital to meet leaders of the I.N.D.I.A. bloc and discuss the way forward in view of the upcoming assembly elections in Maharashtra, Haryana and Jharkhand.

Published 08 August 2024, 11:32 IST
