Constitution is Light: Seminar & walkathon at Jnanabharathi on January 30

<p>Bengaluru: Prajavani and DH, in collaboration with the Social Welfare Department, will organise a seminar and walkathon at Jnanabharathi, Bangalore University, on January 30, from 7 am onwards, as part of the 'Constitution is Light' campaign. </p>.<p>A seminar will be organised at Venkatagiri Auditorium, followed by a 3-km walkathon on the campus. The campaign is aimed at creating awareness about the importance of the Constitution. </p><p>Entry is free and registration mandatory. Students of degree colleges affiliated to Bangalore University can participate. Students must register in advance by scanning the QR code. </p>.<p>All registered participants will receive T-shirts and caps. For more information, call 9901918805. </p>