Vasant Vihar wall collapse: Body of labourer recovered, 2 feared trapped

New Delhi: The body of a labourer was recovered early Saturday from under the debris of a wall that collapsed at a construction site in the Vasant Vihar area here amid heavy rain, officials said.

Two more labourers are feared trapped beneath the rubble, they said.

The incident occurred on Friday and it was reported to the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) around 5 30 am.

The deceased has been identified as Santosh Kumar Yadav, 19, the Delhi Fire Services officials said and added that his body was recovered around 6 10 am on Saturday.