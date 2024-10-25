Home
delhi

WhatsApp group helps transport dept, traffic police tackle Delhi's bus breakdown problem

Set up in September, the group -- Break Down Management -- is already delivering results with officials noticing that the average time for attending breakdowns declined since its formation.
PTI
Last Updated : 25 October 2024, 11:06 IST

Published 25 October 2024, 11:06 IST
India News Delhi WhatsApp Trending

