Will campaign for BJP if PM Modi provides free electricity in NDA-ruled states before assembly polls: Kejriwal

<p>New Delhi: AAP supremo <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/arvind-kejriwal">Arvind Kejriwal</a> on Sunday challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to provide free electricity in the NDA-ruled states before the Delhi Assembly elections, promising to campaign for the saffron party if he fulfills this demand.</p>.<p>Addressing a public gathering at 'Janta Ki Adalat', Kejriwal accused the BJP's "double engine" governments of failing across the states, predicting their ouster from Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir.</p>.<p>He termed the "double engine" model as "double loot and double corruption".</p>.<p>"I challenge PM Modi to provide free electricity in all 22 BJP-ruled states before the Delhi Assembly elections in February. If he does, I will campaign for the BJP," Kejriwal asserted.</p>.<p>"The exit polls show the BJP's double engine governments will soon collapse in Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir," he added.</p>.<p>Kejriwal further accused the BJP of being anti-poor, citing the removal of bus marshals and data entry operators as well as the halting of home guards' salaries in Delhi.</p>.<p>"There is no democracy in Delhi. It's under the LG's rule," he alleged. </p>