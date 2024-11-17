Home
Woman killed, another injured after being hit by car in Delhi’s Uttam Nagar

According to an eyewitness, the victims were crossing the road near Uttam Nagar Terminal when a vehicle, reportedly driven rashly, rammed into them.
PTI
Last Updated : 17 November 2024, 11:50 IST

Published 17 November 2024, 11:50 IST
India NewsDelhiAccident

