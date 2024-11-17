Woman killed, another injured after being hit by car in Delhi’s Uttam Nagar

<p>New Delhi: A 64-year-old woman died and a man got injured after being hit by a car in southwest Delhi’s Uttam Nagar area on Sunday morning, an official said.</p>.<p>The police got information about the incident at around 6 am, the official said.</p>.<p>Upon reaching the scene, the police discovered that the injured had already been transported to nearby hospitals, he said.</p>.<p>“While Kamlesh, a resident of Gupta Enclave, was admitted to Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU) Hospital, the unidentified injured man, in his 70s, was taken to Mata Chanan Devi Hospital," the officer said.</p>.5 persons killed, 7 injured in 2 road accidents in Madhya Pradesh.<p>According to an eyewitness, the victims were crossing the road near Uttam Nagar Terminal when a vehicle, reportedly driven rashly, rammed into them.</p>.<p>The vehicle, coming from the Janakpuri side, fled the scene immediately after the accident, the eyewitness said.</p>.<p>Kamlesh succumbed to injuries during treatment while the unidentified man remains hospitalised in critical condition.</p>.<p>"We checked the CCTV footage which led to the identification of the offending vehicle, and the police are in the process of registering a case under relevant sections,” he said.</p>.<p>The body is being sent for post-mortem and further probe is underway, the officer said.</p>