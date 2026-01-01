<p>Hosapete (Vijayanagar district): The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) overseas Pracharaks from 23 countries, led by Sarkaryavah Dattatreya Hosabale, on Wednesday visited the Vijaya Vittala temple complex at the Unesco World Heritage Centre Hampi.</p>.<p>The overseas Pracharaks have come to attend the three-day RSS Chintan-Manthan at Anegundi. They took time out of the brainstorming session to visit the Hampi.</p>.JD(S) petitions Governor to refuse assent to Karnataka Hate Speech bill.<p>They are working on spreading the RSS’ Hindu nationalist ideology and community building among the diaspora.</p>