JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

Woman's body found on Delhi Metro premises

According to a police official, the body seems to be three-four days' old and was highly decomposed.
Last Updated 27 October 2023, 11:09 IST

Follow Us

New Delhi: The decomposed body of a woman, believed to be around 30, was recovered from the parking area of the Shastri Park Metro station in northeast Delhi, police said on Friday.

According to a police official, the body seems to be three-four days' old and was highly decomposed.

Police said a passerby spotted the body lying in the parking lot which is connected to a jungle area.

"With the help of CCTV cameras and nearby residents, the police are trying to ascertain if someone threw it in the parking lot or if it was a natural death," said a police officer.

The body has been sent to the mortuary for a postmortem.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 27 October 2023, 11:09 IST)
India NewsDelhiDelhi Metro

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT