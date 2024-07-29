Home
Demanded formation of India-Bhutan river commission at NITI Aayog meet in Delhi: Mamata

Banerjee said this while speaking on a resolution regarding erosion control and flood mitigation in her state.
PTI
Last Updated : 29 July 2024, 16:38 IST

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday told the assembly that she demanded the formation of an India-Bhutan river commission at the recent NITI Aayog meeting in Delhi.

Banerjee said this while speaking on a resolution regarding erosion control and flood mitigation in her state.

The CM also took exception to demands made by some BJP leaders over creating a union territory comprising two districts of Bengal and some in Bihar, and to make north Bengal a part of the northeast.

“I dare anyone to try to divide Bengal,” she asserted.

Published 29 July 2024, 16:38 IST
