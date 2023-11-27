Derogatory remarks against Constitution land Greater Noida youth behind bars

"A written complaint against the accused was received at the local Jarcha police station. On the basis of this, an FIR was lodged and the accused, identified as Bhanu alias Jyass, resident of Bisahada village, arrested on Sunday," a police spokesperson said.

The FIR has been lodged under IPC section 354 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and under Section 67 of the Information Technology Act, the official said.

Jarcha police station in-charge Sunil Kumar told PTI that the accused is unemployed.

"The accused will be produced before an executive magistrate for further legal proceedings," Kumar added.