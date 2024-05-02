JOIN US
Homeentertainment

Double Jolly: Filming for 'Jolly 3" commences with Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi reprising their roles

The two actors are reprising their roles in the third part along with seasoned actor Saurabh Shukla, who essayed the role of Justice Sunderlal Tripathi in the earlier two movies.
Last Updated 02 May 2024, 13:56 IST

Mumbai: Actors Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi on Thursday announced that production has commenced on the third installment of the courtroom comedy franchise Jolly LLB.

Warsi played the role of Jagdish Tyagi aka Jolly in 2013's Jolly LLB and Kumar starred in the 2017 sequel, titled Jolly LLB 2, as Jagdishwar Mishra.

The two actors are reprising their roles in the third part along with seasoned actor Saurabh Shukla, who essayed the role of Justice Sunderlal Tripathi in the earlier two movies.

"Ab original kaun aur duplicate kaun, yeh toh pata nahi. But this sure is going to be a jolly good ride !! Stay with us. Jai Mahakaal. #JollyLLB3," Warsi and Kumar posted on their Instagram pages along with an announcement teaser that also featured Shukla.

Subhash Kapoor, the director of Jolly LLB and Jolly LLB 2, is also directing the third part.

Jolly LLB 3 is produced by Star Studios and Kangra Talkies.

(Published 02 May 2024, 13:56 IST)
