Japan plane crash: India's aviation watchdog issues guidelines to prevent runway incursions

New Delhi: To prevent instances of runway incursions at airports, aviation watchdog Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has asked stakeholders to put in place a runway safety team at all airports and adopt technologies to improve situational awareness, among other measures.

The DGCA has issued a circular in view of the collision of planes due to runway incursion at the Haneda airport in Japan last month.

Apart from establishing a runway safety team at all aerodromes and ensuring their effective functioning, the regulator has emphasised on comprehensive training for pilots, air traffic controllers, aircraft maintenance engineers, and drivers operating inside an airport.