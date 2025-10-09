<p>New Delhi: The aviation regulator DGCA has imposed a penalty of Rs 20 lakh on IndiGo for certain alleged lapses in pilot training, and the airline plans to challenge the decision.</p>.<p>IndiGo received the communication from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) regarding the penalty on September 26, according to a regulatory filing by the airline made on Wednesday.</p>.<p>The Rs 20 lakh fine has been imposed for "alleged failure to use qualified simulators for pilot training at Category C Aerodromes," the filing said.</p>.<p>Generally, Category C airports have challenging approach and operational conditions.</p>.India's manufacturing sector poised for strong growth, expansion: Ficci survey.<p>The airline said it is in the process of contesting this order before the appropriate appellate authority.</p>.<p>"The delay in disclosure was unintentional and was caused due to a delay in internal communication of details pertaining to the order," IndiGo said.</p>.<p>The airline also said there is no material impact on its financials, operations, or other activities due to the DGCA order.</p>.<p>Shares of the carrier were trading 1.78 per cent higher at Rs 5,730.60 in afternoon trade on the BSE on Thursday. </p>