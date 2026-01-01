<h2>At least 40 feared dead, scores injured after fire & explosion rip through ski resort bar in Switzerland</h2>.<p>Swiss police said on Thursday that several people had died and others were injured due to a fire of unknown causes at a bar called "Le Constellation" in the ski resort of Crans-Montana in southwestern Switzerland.<br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/at-least-40-feared-dead-scores-injured-after-fire-explosion-rip-through-ski-resort-bar-in-switzerland-3848326"><br>Read more</a></p>.<h2>India-Bangladesh border recorded highest infiltration attempt cases in 2025</h2>.<p>New Delhi: Around 25,000 “infiltrators” were arrested in close to 9,700 infiltration attempts at India’s borders with Bangladesh, Pakistan, Myanmar, Bhutan and Nepal between 2014 and November 2025 but not a single case was reported from India-China border. <br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/indo-bangladesh-border-records-highest-infiltration-attempt-cases-in-2025-3848380"><br>Read more</a></p>.<h2>Vodafone Idea gets Rs 638 crore GST penalty order</h2>.<p>Telecom service provider Vodafone Idea (VI) received a GST penalty order of Rs 638 crore from Office of Additional Commissioner, Central Goods and Service Tax, Ahmedabad on Thursday. <br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/business/vodafone-idea-gets-rs-638-crore-gst-penalty-order-3848584"><br>Read more</a></p>.<h2>Indore water contamination: No consensus on death toll as locals, CM & Mayor offer different figures</h2>.<p>Indore (MP): Conflicting claims over the number of deaths caused by consumption of contaminated water in Indore continued on Thursday, with residents claiming 13 fatalities, a day after Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav put the toll at four, while the city Mayor said seven persons lost life.<br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/madhya-pradesh/indore-water-contamination-no-consensus-on-death-toll-as-locals-cm-mayor-offer-different-figures-3848448"><br>Read more</a></p>.<h2>BJP leader calls Shah Rukh Khan a ‘traitor’ for picking Bangladeshi cricketer in KKR</h2>.<p>Lucknow: Senior BJP leader and former Member of Legislative Assembly Sangeet Som branded Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan a ‘traitor, who had no right to live in the country', for including Bangladesh's Mustafizur Rahman in his Indian Premier League(IPL) team, Kolkata Knight Riders.<br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/bjp-leader-calls-shah-rukh-khan-a-traitor-for-picking-bangladeshi-cricketer-in-kkr-3848423"><br>Read more</a></p>.<h2>Majority citizens trust elections, EVMs: Karnataka survey</h2>.<p>Bengaluru: Most citizens believe elections in India are free and fair, while trust in the electronic voting machines (EVM) has increased, according to a Statewide survey whose findings have been published by the Congress government in Karnataka.<br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/majority-citizens-trust-elections-evms-karnataka-survey-2-3848499"><br>Read more</a></p>.<h2>India, Pakistan exchange list of nuclear installations<br></h2>.<p>New Delhi: Continuing an over three-decade practice, India and Pakistan on Thursday exchanged a list of their nuclear installations under a bilateral pact that prohibits the two sides from attacking each other's atomic facilities.</p>.<h2>One person killed in Iran protests over economic woes</h2>.<p>Dubai: One man was killed in Iran on Wednesday night, state television said, the first death reported after days of demonstrations over high inflation that mark the most significant unrest since nationwide protests three years ago.<br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/one-person-killed-in-iran-protests-over-economic-woes-3848529"><br>Read more</a></p>.<h2>New Year’s Eve: From iPhones, gold coins to grapes, sales surge on quick commerce platforms</h2>.<p>Bengaluru: A Bengaluru shopper picked up two iPhones for Rs 1.8 lakh and nearly one in 9 New Year Eve orders were placed for friends and family.<br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/business/new-years-eve-from-iphones-gold-coins-to-grapes-sales-surge-on-quick-commerce-platforms-3848558"><br>Read more</a></p>.<h2>Israel says forces open fire on West Bank stone-throwers, one dead</h2>.<p>The Israeli military said its forces killed a Palestinian in the occupied West Bank in the early hours on Thursday as they opened fire on people who were throwing stones at soldiers.<br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/israel-says-forces-open-fire-on-west-bank-stone-throwers-one-dead-3848452"><br>Read more</a></p>