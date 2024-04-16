DH Evening Brief: At least six dead as boat ferrying kids capsizes in Srinagar; Ramdev offers to make public apology in SC for misleading Patanjali ads

Six dead as boat ferrying school children capsizes in Srinagar
At least six persons died while three are missing after a boat, with school children and locals on board, capsized in river Jhelum near Batwara area of Srinagar on Tuesday morning. Read more
Baba Ramdev, Acharya Balkrishna offer to make public apology in Supreme Court for misleading Patanjali advertisements
Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev and Patanjali's MD Acharya Balkrishna on Tuesday offered before the Supreme Court to tender a public apology in a case of misleading advertisements for medicines for curing various diseases. Read more
UPSC Results: Aditya Srivastava tops civil services exam; Animesh Pradhan, Donuru Ananya Reddy get 2nd, third ranks
Aditya Srivastava has topped the prestigious civil services examination 2023, with Animesh Pradhan and Donuru Ananya Reddy getting the second and third ranks respectively, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) announced on Tuesday. Read more
Firing outside Salman Khan's residence: Two arrested remanded in police custody till April 25
A court in Mumbai on Tuesday remanded two people arrested in connection with the firing outside Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's residence to police custody till April 25. Read more
'My name is Arvind Kejriwal and I'm not a terrorist': AAP shares Delhi CM's message from Tihar
"My name is Arvind Kejriwal and I am not a terrorist" is the Delhi chief minister's message for the countrymen from Tihar jail, AAP leader Sanjay Singh said Tuesday, slamming the BJP for the "treatment" being meted out to him in custody. Read more
Fire breaks out at Copenhagen's historic stock exchange, spire collapses
A fire hit Copenhagen's Old Stock Exchange on Tuesday, one of the Danish capital's best-known buildings, engulfing its spire which collapsed onto the roof in a scene reminiscent of the 2019 blaze at Paris' Notre-Dame cathedral. Read more
Can China play a positive role in mitigating the Iran-Israel conflict?
The April 1 attack by Israel on the Iranian embassy in Damascus, Syria which led to the killing of Iranian generals, pushed Iran to retaliate with 300 drones and missiles on April 13-14. Read more
Assam Rifles personnel injured in ambush by ULFA (I) along Assam-Arunachal border
One personnel of the Assam Rifles was injured after suspected ULFA (Independent) militants ambushed a patrol team near Namdang forest along the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border. Read more
New X users may have to pay to like, post; Musk calls it the only way to curb bots
In a bid to restrict the onrush of bots and fake accounts, new users on social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter) may now be required to pay a small annual fee to be able to like, post, bookmark, and reply. Read more