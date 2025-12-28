<h2>Two suspects in youth leader Hadi's murder case fled to India, claim Bangladesh police<br></h2>.<p>Two primary suspects in the murder of Inquilab Moncho leader Sharif Osman Hadi have fled Bangladesh and are believed to be currently in India, a top Dhaka Metropolitan Police officer said Sunday. Add<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/two-suspects-in-youth-leader-hadis-murder-case-fled-to-india-claim-bangladesh-police-3844779">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Digvijaya Singh’s ‘learn from RSS’ remark triggers Congress pushback; Tharoor strikes cautious note</h2>.<p>Congress Lok Sabha Whip Manickam Tagore alleged that the RSS is an organisation built on hatred and it spreads hatred.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/digvijaya-singhs-learn-from-rss-remark-triggers-congress-pushback-tharoor-strikes-cautious-note-3844813">Read more </a></p>.<h2>Rift in I.N.D.I.A. bloc? Sharad Pawar praises Gautam Adani, calls him 'inspiration'<br></h2>.<p>The warm exchange assumes political significance as the Congress continues its aggressive attacks on Adani, led by the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/maharashtra/rift-in-india-bloc-sharad-pawar-praises-gautam-adani-calls-him-inspiration-3844889">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Congress faces embarrassment for incorrect singing of National Anthem in party event<br></h2>.<p>This happened during the 141st foundation day celebration of the Indian National Congress at the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) office here.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/kerala/congress-faces-embarrassment-for-incorrect-singing-of-national-anthem-in-party-event-3844894">Read more</a></p>.<h2>With 97% drop in cases, India to eradicate malaria in short time: Amit Shah<br></h2>.<p>Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said India has recorded a 97 per cent reduction in malaria cases and the country will be free of the disease in a "short time"<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/with-97-drop-in-cases-india-to-eradicate-malaria-in-short-time-amit-shah-3844815">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Officers up in arms against Bihar Deputy CM Vijay Sinha for disturbing remarks against a judge<br></h2>.<p>Protest letter sent to CM Nitish Kumar against minister’s misdemeanour.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/bihar/officers-up-in-arms-against-bihar-deputy-cm-vijay-sinha-3844791">Read more</a></p>.<h2>'BJP snatching away people's rights': Congress chief Kharge targets PM Modi at party's foundation day<br></h2>.<p>He said the framework of Fundamental Rights prepared by the Congress in 1931 became part of our Constitution but today, both the Constitution and democracy are under threat.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/bjp-snatching-away-peoples-rights-congress-chief-kharge-targets-pm-modi-at-partys-foundation-day-3844739">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Dipping temperature points to a sharper cold trend as Karnataka feels the chill<br></h2>.<p>Notably, most of the ten all-time lowest minimum temperatures in these districts have been recorded only since 2005.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/dipping-temperature-points-to-a-sharper-cold-trend-as-karnataka-feels-the-chill-3844534">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Indian man wins race discrimination claim against KFC franchise manager in UK<br></h2>.<p>Ravichandran began work at the West Wickham outlet of KFC in January 2023 following his interview with Kajan, whom he reported to directly.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/indian-man-wins-race-discrimination-claim-against-kfc-franchise-manager-in-uk-3844824">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Year-ender 2025: Indian badminton | Sen, Satwik-Chirag deliver highs as youth offer hope in transition<br></h2>.<p>In an otherwise stop-start year, Satwik and Chirag reaffirmed their status as India's premier doubles pair despite battling injury and illness early in the season.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/badminton/indian-badminton-in-2025-sen-satwik-chirag-deliver-highs-as-youth-offer-hope-in-transition-3844684">Read more</a></p>