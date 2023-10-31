DH Evening Brief: Govt to probe Oppn MPs' claims of getting hacking warnings from Apple; Chandrasekhar booked for remarks on Kerala blast

Govt to probe Oppn MPs' claims of getting hacking attempt warnings from Apple
The government has ordered an investigation after Opposition MPs claimed that they received warnings of attempts being made by state-sponsored attackers to steal information from their iPhones.
Kerala blasts: Union MoS Chandrasekhar booked for alleged controversial remarks; BJP slams move
A case has been registered against Union Minister of State Rajeev Chandrasekhar for allegedly making statements that promote enmity between different groups, a move which was slammed by the BJP on Tuesday.
ED starts grilling TMC's Jyoti Priya Mallick in ration distribution scam
The ED began grilling arrested West Bengal minister Jyoti Priya Mallick at its city office on Tuesday in connection with its probe into the alleged multi-crore rupee ration distribution scam, an official said.
SC issues notice to Centre on Umar Khalid's plea challenging various provisions of UAPA
The Supreme Court on Tuesday sought a response from the Centre on former JNU student Umar Khalid's plea challenging various provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.
Kuki sniper attack on Manipur cops? Officer shot dead near Myanmar border
A sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) at Moreh, a town near India's border with Myanmar in Manipur, was shot dead by unidentified miscreants on Tuesday morning.
No ceasefire in Gaza, no votes: Muslim Americans to Biden
Muslim Americans and some Democratic Party activists say they will work to mobilise millions of Muslim voters to withhold donations and votes towards President Joe Biden's 2024 reelection unless he takes immediate steps to secure a Gaza ceasefire.
Mahua Moitra drops media houses as parties in plea against defamatory content in Delhi HC
TMC MP Mahua Moitra on Tuesday sought to delete as parties several media houses from her plea before the Delhi High Court against circulation of alleged fake and defamatory content against her.
Data of 81.5 crore citizens up for sale in 'biggest' data breach in India: Report
In what comes as possibly the biggest data leak case in India, details of 81.5 crore Indians are on sale. The data has been sourced from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is likely to probe the matter.
Won't be able to release water to Tamil Nadu, says Karnataka Deputy CM Shivakumar after CWRC order
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has expressed the state's inability to release water to neighbouring Tamil Nadu as directed by the CWRC, saying it does not have adequate water in its Cauvery basin.
Maharashtra CM Shinde talks to Jarange over phone, assures concrete decision on Maratha quota in cabinet meet
Amid incidents of violence over the Maratha reservation issue in parts of Maharashtra, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday called activist Manoj Jarange over phone and assured a concrete decision on giving Kunbi certificates to the Maratha community during the state cabinet's meeting to be held later in the day.
