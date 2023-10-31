JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

DH Evening Brief: Govt to probe Oppn MPs' claims of getting hacking warnings from Apple; Chandrasekhar booked for remarks on Kerala blast

Here are the top news stories of the evening!
Last Updated 31 October 2023, 12:15 IST

Follow Us

Govt to probe Oppn MPs' claims of getting hacking attempt warnings from Apple

[object Object]

The government has ordered an investigation after Opposition MPs claimed that they received warnings of attempts being made by state-sponsored attackers to steal information from their iPhones.

Read more

Kerala blasts: Union MoS Chandrasekhar booked for alleged controversial remarks; BJP slams move

[object Object]

A case has been registered against Union Minister of State Rajeev Chandrasekhar for allegedly making statements that promote enmity between different groups, a move which was slammed by the BJP on Tuesday.

Read more

ED starts grilling TMC's Jyoti Priya Mallick in ration distribution scam

[object Object]

The ED began grilling arrested West Bengal minister Jyoti Priya Mallick at its city office on Tuesday in connection with its probe into the alleged multi-crore rupee ration distribution scam, an official said.

Read more

SC issues notice to Centre on Umar Khalid's plea challenging various provisions of UAPA

[object Object]

The Supreme Court on Tuesday sought a response from the Centre on former JNU student Umar Khalid's plea challenging various provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Read more

Kuki sniper attack on Manipur cops? Officer shot dead near Myanmar border

[object Object]

A sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) at Moreh, a town near India's border with Myanmar in Manipur, was shot dead by unidentified miscreants on Tuesday morning. 

Read more

No ceasefire in Gaza, no votes: Muslim Americans to Biden

[object Object]

Muslim Americans and some Democratic Party activists say they will work to mobilise millions of Muslim voters to withhold donations and votes towards President Joe Biden's 2024 reelection unless he takes immediate steps to secure a Gaza ceasefire.

Read more

Mahua Moitra drops media houses as parties in plea against defamatory content in Delhi HC

[object Object]

TMC MP Mahua Moitra on Tuesday sought to delete as parties several media houses from her plea before the Delhi High Court against circulation of alleged fake and defamatory content against her.

Read more

Data of 81.5 crore citizens up for sale in 'biggest' data breach in India: Report

[object Object]

In what comes as possibly the biggest data leak case in India, details of 81.5 crore Indians are on sale. The data has been sourced from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is likely to probe the matter.

Read more

Won't be able to release water to Tamil Nadu, says Karnataka Deputy CM Shivakumar after CWRC order

[object Object]

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has expressed the state's inability to release water to neighbouring Tamil Nadu as directed by the CWRC, saying it does not have adequate water in its Cauvery basin.

Read more

Maharashtra CM Shinde talks to Jarange over phone, assures concrete decision on Maratha quota in cabinet meet

[object Object]

Amid incidents of violence over the Maratha reservation issue in parts of Maharashtra, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday called activist Manoj Jarange over phone and assured a concrete decision on giving Kunbi certificates to the Maratha community during the state cabinet's meeting to be held later in the day.

Read more

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 31 October 2023, 12:15 IST)
India NewsBJPManipurTamil NaduIsraelPalestineMaharashtraMyanmarAppleD K ShivakumarEknath ShindeRajeev ChandrasekharUAPAUmar KhalidMahua MoitraGaza

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT